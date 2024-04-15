Sales Advisor | Private Healthcare | Spire Head Office - Regents Gate - Reading | Full time | Permanent

Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue, with 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire is currently going through an exciting phase of their journey and are building two brand new clinics in Harrogate and Abergele. Our clinic in Abergele will be opening in January next year and Harrogate towards April time. We are looking for driven patient focused candidates who are passionate about private healthcare to come along and join us on this amazing journey. As part of Spire's strategy the aim is to have 10 clinics located all across the UK. You will be joining a team who will grow over time according to the development of these clinics.

The successful candidate will showcase excellent levels of customer service to patients making enquiries into the clinic by telephone and email as well as outbound sales calls to support patients on their journey with Spire. Experience of sales, telephony and/or a customer contact centre is highly desired. Training and support will be provided in this fast paced, full-time position. Applications will be considered from University graduate's of a relevant degree, with the ability to show evidence of commercial acumen during/post their studies.



Duties and responsibilities

- Professional handling of self-pay enquiries (e.g. capturing enquirers details, booking appointments, resolving queries, giving information, providing advice and practical help) from phone calls and emails with prospective self-pay patients

- Converting enquiries to outpatient appointments.

- Meeting team and individual targets relating to conversion, revenue and appointments.

- Learning skills required to assist in outpatient appointments team as and when required

- Providing customers with excellent after-sales service



Who we're looking for

- Excellent interpersonal skills

- Commutable distance to Reading (RG1 2SN)

- Strong organisational skills and attention to detail

- Driven, motivated and confident

- A good grasp of standard IT packages (eg Microsoft Outlook, Excel and (ideally) SAP)

- A high level of customer service

- Experience of sales in a healthcare setting i.e. care/nursing homes etc. would be highly desired

- Previous experience in a sales, telephony/customer service role would be advantageous

- Applications will be considered from University graduate's of a relevant degree, with the ability to show evidence of commercial acumen during/post their studies.



Benefits

We offer a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package which includes:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- The 'Spire for You' reward platform hosts discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa Wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and well-being of all our colleagues and consultants. We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.



