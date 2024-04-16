Ward Clerk

Duties and responsibilities:

To be a member of the ward team, responsible for providing administrative support to ensure the smooth running of the ward for patients, visitors and staff. To work with staff of all disciplines on the ward and other hospital staff as necessary to ensure an efficient service. To work in line with all relevant policies and procedures and be an integral member of the healthcare team contributing to the effectiveness and efficiency of the ward.

General administration duties to include; Printing admissions lists, theatre lists & census, data entry and computer work, filing, emails and telephone calls and photocopying

Taking and collecting blood and samples to pathology

Making follow up appointments for nurses and consultants

Collecting patients from reception and showing them around the room

Collecting x-rays, finding them; ringing secretaries, hospitals arranging taxies to collect them

Liaising with outpatients/secretaries/consultants to extend clinics etc

Who we're looking for

Strong customer service experience

IT Literate

Administrative skills

Time management skills

Driven, motivated personality

Working Hours: Full-time working 5 days out of 7 with some weekends. Hours between 6.30am - 5pm

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.