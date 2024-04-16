Self Pay Team Leader | Full Time | Juniper House Brentwood | Market Leading Salary plus excellent benefits



Due to a period of growth, Spire Healthcare's East London and Essex hub are looking to appoint an experienced Team Leader to join our Team. You will lead the Private Patient Sales Advisors (Sales Advisors) by providing line management and self-pay pricing support, contributing to the successful delivery of the team's daily and monthly sales targets.

Lead, manage and support the sales advisors to deliver their daily and monthly targets including but not limited to New Consultations, Conversion, Estimate and fixed quotes, admission and revenue targets.

Manage the team's call handling performance, providing training and development support to ensure correct systems are used and processes followed, in order to exceed the monthly KPI's.

Track, evaluate and improve the sales and conversion contribution of all payors within hospitals, delivering a programme of process simplification and standardisation, continuous learning, training and improvement

Design and deliver new ways of working to improve and maintain Spire's one-best way

Support Sales Manager to ensure the right people are in place to deliver targets

Manage all Self-Pay patient enquiries, both over the telephone and online/email, from initial enquiry through to booking.

Communicate clearly and effectively with prospective patients via telephone and email, to provide information regarding pricing, procedures, consultants, availability etc.

Deliver high quality customer service & care, in line with the expectations of a leading private healthcare business

Liaise with Hospital Departments to address communication or administrative issues

Report to the Sales Manager on any escalations or concerns for activity and performance.

What Skills we are looking for :-

Candidates should demonstrate strong operational sales skills and be able to lead and work effectively to agreed KPIs

Strongly target motivated

Be able to work effectively while operating within a national sales framework

Proven track record in positively impacting sales growth and performance based on a clear strategy in a healthcare setting

Ability to innovate and streamline processes to reduce cost and duplication

Strong communication skills, demonstrating an ability to positively lead teams across multiple locations

Swiftly understand the cause of challenges and be able to deliver the solutions

Balance the role demands and display excellent time management and prioritisation skills

Demonstrate understanding of data and the aligned required actions

Deliver required change, quickly and without disruption

Take personal ownership and responsibility to deliver solutions

Working Hours: Full time 37.5 hours over 5 days, Monday to Friday including occasional Saturdays.

Please ensure you can commit to the above before submitting an application.

Contract Type: Permanent, Full time

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it is their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Please contact Rachel Aouiziz for more details

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications