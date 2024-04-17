Deputy Governance Lead

Deputy Clinical Governance Lead | Governance| Salary - dependent on experience |Spire Washington | Full time

Spire Washington have an exciting opportunity for a Deputy Clinical Governance Lead to join our small, dedicated governance team. Within this role you will work alongside a wide range of staff, both clinical and non-clinical to ensure that the hospitals Clinical Governance strategy is embedded.

Spire Washington is a 35 in-patient bedded hospital with 10 consultation and 2 treatment rooms based just off junction 63 of the A1 with great commuter links. Our Hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres covering specialities including Orthopaedics and Gynaecology and a full Diagnostic suite

[BL1] Duties and responsibilities:

Within this role, you will work closely with the Clinical Governance Lead, Director of Clinical Services, Hospital Director and MAC Chairman in leading clinical quality and the Clinical Governance strategy within the hospital.

- Leading the hospitals governance strategy

- Ensuring operational compliance with CQC, CCG and Spire Corporate governance team

- Full management of the incident reporting system,

- Full management of the hospitals risk register

- Ensuring learning from incidents, complaints and patient feedback

- Lead on the hospital audit plan, including both national and local audits

- Supporting quality improvement initiatives within the hospital

- Produce quarter governance reports, weekly governance newsletter and other data as required

- To take an active role in ensuring compliance with all hospital regulatory requirements. Ensuring operational compliance with CQC, CCG and Spire Corporate Governance Team.

- To display and promote excellent clinical leadership in all areas of the hospital. To promote excellent customer service throughout the hospital, facilitating and co-ordinating corporate and local customer service initiatives and providing appropriate support to colleagues.

- To provide and develop strong leadership for all aspects of the role initiating optimal clinical standards, managing business objectives, and aspiring to being the leading private healthcare provision within the locality.

- To promote and facilitate effective and timely lines of communication within the teams. To ensure responsive and appropriate feedback to concerns raised by Service User's. To build relationships with all customer groups, and effecting delivery of actions.

Who we're looking for:

- Be NMC or HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

- Have experience of leading or managing teams within a hospital setting.

- Show an understanding of governance and have had experience of clinical governance

- Excellent Report writing skills

- Have strong communication skills, with a variety of individuals and be able to demonstrate this at interview

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on 07860785672 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

