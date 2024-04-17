Perioperative Practitioner

Theatre Practitioner Scrub | Theatre I Funded SFA Course | Hull | Part time I No Nights

Long days are available for this role and we can offer you the opportunity to really further your careers with the Surgical First Assistance and extensive specialised scrub training. We have ample on-site FREE parking and have an excellent location that is easily accessible.

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge. We offer a superb location with easy access to the Motorway. The hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team.

In November, Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the' Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.

Duties and responsibilities

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures including ENT, neurological, orthopaedic, laparoscopic, ophthalmic, gynaecology and urology.

- You will be required to support the senior staff ensuring high standards of effective care are delivered to all patients within the Theatre suite, whilst maintaining communication within the team

- You will also need to prepare an operating theatre for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

- You will be required to perform scrub duties

Who we're looking for

An interest in development and progression is encouraged and reinforced, offering the opportunity to complete the surgical first assist course and specialise within the surgical areas on offer. Our onsite education team will keep you up to date with BLS and ILS and you will be provided with your ALS training.

- ODP or Nursing qualification

- HCPC or NMC registration

- Operating Department Practitioner with Scrub Experience

- Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

- English National Board Advanced scrub practitioner qualification in perioperative practice desirable

- Must have experience of working as a perioperative practitioner in and across surgical teams

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on