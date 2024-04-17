Oncology Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Edinburgh | Full Time or Part Time

Are you an experienced Oncology Pharmacist looking for your next hospital based role? Perhaps you are looking to work in an established and friendly team, providing first class care to your patients? If so, Spire Murrayfield has a fantastic opportunity for an Oncology Pharmacist, to join our experienced and dynamic team.

We will offer a sign on bonus / support with relocation for the suitable candidate.

Job Purpose

To manage the Oncology Pharmacy service and lead the team in the provision of care for patients in a safe and caring environment, in the most efficient and clinically effective way, whilst maintaining the patient's privacy and dignity. To provide leadership, advice and support to other staff in the department and support the Pharmacy Manager in the day to day running of the service.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Support the Pharmacy Team to provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation and professional, ethical and clinical requirements

- Responsible for leading, managing and delivering the specialist pharmacy service of oncology

- Screening & verifying Chemotherapy regimens/prescriptions as well as dispensing, checking, & releasing these chemotherapy prescriptions

- Providing a clinical ward pharmacy service delivering outstanding pharmaceutical care to meet the patient's needs

- To provide support to consultants and patients whilst also advising the hospital and other departments on the safe management, appropriate and cost effective management of medicines and ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards

- Contribute to the development of the pharmacy service and medicine management improvements across the hospital striving to achieve outstanding results

.Who we're looking for:

- You must be a qualified Pharmacist with a valid GPhC registration

- Experienced individual with ideally 4 years plus experience as clinical oncology pharmacist

- Experience of working in a hospital

- Excellent communication skills

- Willingness to assist in all areas of the pharmacy department as needed

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Katie Willis

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

