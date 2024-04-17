SSD Technician

Sterile Services Technician | Theatres| Hull | Full Time

Spire Hull and East Riding hospital, based in Hull are now recruiting a Sterile Services Technician to join their warm and friendly team.

At Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital, we provide high-quality treatments for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for our private hospital care. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Job Purpose:

Duties and responsibilities

As a Sterile Services Assistant you will be required to work as part of the Theatre Team to ensure the smooth running of the service.

- Decontamination and sterilization of used medical devices post operatively.

- Reprocessing surgical instruments

- Repackaging surgical trays

- Testing of equipment.

- Cleaning and decontamination of endoscopy scopes.



Who we're looking for

- You will have excellent communication skills

- You will work well as part of a team

- You will have a keen eye for details

- You will be flexible

- Previous experience of working as a sterile services assistant is desirable but not essential

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

