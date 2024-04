HCA | Wards | Farnham | Band 3 depending on experience | Nights Only | Part Time 21 hours a week

Spire Clare Park Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Healthcare Assistant to join our Surgical Ward Department. This is a Part-Time permanent opportunity; with shift patterns covering 20:00-07:30.

We are looking for someone who will thrive in a role that requires genuine autonomy and the chance to work as part of a continually changing environment.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Please note that due to the rural location of our hospital you must have access to your own transport.

Duties and responsibilities:

- In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care within surgical wards department, whilst providing Healthcare Assistance to our Nursing team.

- As a HCA, duties will include routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being.

- You will move and set up diagnostic equipment (after training) and other resources, as well as applying technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

- You must have experience or a willingness to learn both Venepuncture and ECG Recording.

Who we're looking for:

As an experienced HCA, you will be fundamental in providing Healthcare Support to our Clinical Team to ensure patients receive the best possible personal care.

- NVQ Level 2 or above in Health and Social Care or equivalent is essential

- Minimum 6 months experience in a Hospital setting is essential

- Venepuncture experience is essential for this role

- Strong communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

