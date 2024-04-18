Medical SHO - April 2024 – July 2024

Registration with the Irish Medical Council

Relevant Qualifications

Relevant Experience

Eligible to work in Ireland

Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

We are currently seeking applications forfor a Hospital based in Dublin, IrelandThis is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working for a well-known academic teaching hospital.• Well-developed interpersonal skills• Irish or UK experience is advantageous• Ability to work as part of a diverse team• Strong commitment to high-quality patient careWe are happy to talk to you further about this excellent opportunity, please apply with your latest C.V. for further information.DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.