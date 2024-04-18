For Employers
Medical SHO - April 2024 – July 2024
Doctorjobs
Dublin
Dublin
an hour ago
Posted date
an hour ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
We are currently seeking applications for Medical Senior House Officer's for a Hospital based in Dublin, Ireland

This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working for a well-known academic teaching hospital.

• Well-developed interpersonal skills

• Irish or UK experience is advantageous

• Ability to work as part of a diverse team

• Strong commitment to high-quality patient care

Requirements:
  • Registration with the Irish Medical Council
  • Relevant Qualifications
  • Relevant Experience
  • Eligible to work in Ireland
  • Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

We are happy to talk to you further about this excellent opportunity, please apply with your latest C.V. for further information.

DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*
