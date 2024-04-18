For Employers
Geriatric Registrar – July 2024 – July 2025
Dublin
an hour ago
an hour ago
N/A
Full-time
Other
Geriatric Registrar - July 2024 - July 2025 - Irish Experience Necessary

We are currently arranging interviews for Registrars in Geriatric Medicine for a well-known hospital in Dublin, Ireland.

This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.

Requirements:
  • Registration with the Irish Medical Council
  • Relevant Qualifications
  • Relevant Experience
  • Eligible to work in Ireland
  • Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

For further details about this excellent opportunity please apply with your latest C.V.

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*

DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.
