Bank Catering Assistant |Spire Fylde Coast Flexible Working | Competitive Pay



Spire Fylde Coast Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Bank Catering Assistant to join our hospitality team.

This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.



Our Hospitality Teams are the focal point for patients coming into the Hospital to utilise our wide range of treatments and surgical procedures we offer. We are looking for someone who will thrive in a role that requires exceptional customer service.

Duties and responsibilities:

- In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Catering team in providing exemplary care to patients who are on our wards, you will be responsible for assisting them with menu options, general tidying and ensuring refreshments are regular

- Quality assurance and Patient Confidentiality must always be maintained

- You will be pivotal in ensuring full compliance with all Health and Safety requirements

Who we're looking for:

- Experience within a Care or Catering Assistant environment is desirable for this role

- You must have proven experience working unsupervised and on your own initiative

- A positive and flexible approach to Customer service and strong communication skills

Benefits:

- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

