Hospital Porter/Driver | Bristol | Facilities | Full Time | Permanent | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits



Spire Bristol Hospital are looking to recruit an experienced and reliable Hospital Porter to join our fantastic Facilities Team. They will consider people who haven't worked in portering before, similar roles will be considered.

The successful applicant must hold a current driving licence and be able to drive a manual vehicle.



Shifts are 5 out of 7 days and a mix of 6am-2pm, 2pm-10pm and Night Shifts 10pm-6am



Contract Type: Full-time, Permanent

To provide the highest standards of personal service to patients and staff in all departments and to provide a highly efficient and courteous portering and distribution service throughout the hospital.



Duties and Responsibilities

1. To transfer, transport and guide patients safely around the hospital, as required, in a caring, sympathetic and professional manner.

2. To collect and deliver clean and dirty linen.

3. To collect and dispose of refuse, both domestic and clinical where full infection control training will be provided.

4. To assist with the general security of the hospital and associated grounds.

5. To assist with furniture and equipment.

6. To provide general assistance in Pharmacy fluids.

7. To undertake driving duties as required.

8. To ensure the maintenance of good working relationships, communications and teamwork in the hospital and within the department.

9. To ensure that all duties are undertaken safely.

10. Ordering and distribution of scrubs.

11. Picking up of litter and emptying the bin within the Hospital grounds.

12. To deliver and collect patient notes from external office.

13. To exchange when empty medical gas bottles.

14. Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.



Who we're looking for:

- Excellent customer service and providing a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time, our team of Porters provide a vital service in our Hospital

- Although escorting patients in a safe and friendly manner is a key function you will also be required to perform a number of varied duties

- Managing the post and deliveries, all waste collection and disposal (including clinical)

- Movement of all goods and equipment when required and any additional tasks as requested

- Ideally worked in a portering roles previously but will consider similar backgrounds

- Good communication and organisational skills.

- Excellent customer care skills.

- Ability to work without supervision.

- Caring and sympathetic.

- To be able to work shift patterns could include evenings/nights and possibly some weekends.

- The successful candidate will also be involved in driving duties so it is essential to have a full clean driving licence to be considered for this role



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 30 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.