Cardiology Nurse | Cardiac Catheter Lab | Band 6 equivalent, depending on experience | Full Time, Monday - Friday + 1 Saturday per month | No Nights | Tollerton, South Nottinghamshire | Award winning CPD

Spire Nottingham Hospital has an opportunity for an experienced Cardiology Cath Lab Nurse to join our award winning specialist cardiology team. We are in the process of growing our Cardiac service to include more vascular and structural procedures, as well as also increasing our cardiac surgery from 2023, with the aim to become the leading cardiology department in the East Midlands.

Spire Nottingham Hospital reached a milestone in July, treating its 100th NHS PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale closure) case. We are now Europe's leading centre in completing the most PFO closures.

Spire offer full support with multiple funded courses available including cardiology pre-assessment courses, resus and 2 cardiology courses per year.

"Spire Nottingham Hospital has the most modern, state of the art cardiac hybrid theatre to perform such sophisticated procedures. Thanks to the leadership of the hospital and dedication of the cardiac unit staff, we have been able to successfully treat over 100 patients from the region." - Consultant Cardiologist, Professor Jan Kovac

We have recently opened a new ITU department to allow more complex cardiac procedures and TAVI. We have one of the largest stroke prevention programmes in the UK supporting the NHS with its COVID-19 recovery which started in May 2021.

Duties and responsibilities:

As a Cardiology Nurse you will ensure our patients receive the highest levels of care. Every day is different in this role and you will work across various areas of the hospital including cardiology pre-assessment, cardiac catheter lab, cardiac outpatients, theatres and the supporting the wards with cardiac patients.

Undertake clinical procedures that require dexterity and accuracy this includes scrubbing for a full range of basic and complex interventional cardiology procedures and assisting with cardiology patient care.

Assist in the non-invasive cardiology services within the Outpatient Department and Surgical Ward departments where appropriate; acting as a subject matter expert to other staff.

Pre-assessment on cath lab patients

Provide and aspire to a regional centre of excellence approach to the service.

Who we're looking for:

You will be an experienced cardiology nurse in all cardiac areas including structural work.

Current NMC registration with no restrictions on practice

At least 2 years' experience within a cardiac catheter lab scrubbing for routine and complex cardiology procedures including EPS ablation.

ALS trained

Capable and confident, with the ability to work on own initiative

Excellent organisational skills

Flexible approach to work and working patterns

Previous scrub experience is essential, experience with EPS Ablation would be a distinct advantage

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 07725208712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications