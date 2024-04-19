Housekeeper - Theatre

Housekeeper | Spire Bristol | Full-time | Permanent | 37.5 hrs | Combination of shifts | Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits | Free onsite parking

Spire Bristol Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Housekeeper to join the theatres team.

Shifts to be covered will be between 7am-8.30pm over a 5 day rota working 5 out of 7 days. They will consider a "job share" for this role but only if they can get 2 people to agree shifts, so some flexibility will be needed.



As a housekeeper you will be responsible for providing a housekeeping service in the theatres department as well as cleaning areas within the hospital as designated by the Service Manager.



Duties and responsibilities

- Complete cleaning schedules related to the shift in theatres

- To work in close liaison with the clinical staff dealing with the varying needs of the hospital

- Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work Regulations including COSHH

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post



Who we're looking for

- Previous experience in housekeeping is essential

- Good knowledge of COSHH and Health & Safety regulations would be beneficial

- You must have excellent communication skills and be able to communicate well with other members of staff and patients in a professional manner

- Able to work independently and as part of a team

- Capable of working on own initiative and with a methodical approach to work



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays - pro rata

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free DBS

- Free Car park

- Free Uniform

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



