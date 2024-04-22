Administrator (FTC)

Hospital Administrator - Fixed Term Contract - Maternity Cover | Admin/Reception | Rewarding Healthcare Environment | Free Parking



We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Administrator to join our team on a maternity cover contract. This role will support our admin teams across Reception, General Admin, Bookings and Medical Records located in our Bristol Hospital.



At Spire Bristol Hospital, we provide comprehensive diagnostic services and treatments in a comfortable and relaxed private hospital environment. You can get fast access to consultants who are experts in their field and can provide you with personalised treatments, all in a safe environment.



This role is working 9am-5pm 5 out of 7 days on a rota



- Duties and Responsibilities

- Welcoming patients onto the ward and escorting to their room.

- Admitting them in the computer ensuring accurate collection data

- Acting as point person for all enquiries on the ward

- Carrying out various admin task, including filling of patient notes

- Compliance with forms and processes.

- Discharge of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information.

- Manage the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner.

- Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, ordering and distribution of newspapers



Who we're looking for

- A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team

- Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook

- Excellent customer service skills

- Great communication skills at all levels

- Experience in a customer service environment is desirable

- Previous experience in administration is essential

- Attention to detail



Benefits

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free DBS

- Free Car park

- Free Uniform

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications