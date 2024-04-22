Chase Medical are happy to advertise this Healthcare Assistant locum role, with competitive rates of £13 per hour, to £20 per hour (inclusive of holiday pay)

This opportunity can earn you some extra cash, while fitting around your work/life balance. Thanks to no minimum hours, you only work when you have time to - there is no pressure in taking shifts that may get in the way of your schedule. You can even take shifts around your current hours!

Thanks to our easy-to-use mobile app, you can even see all shifts that are available to you from the palm of your hand - booking into shifts and seeing your schedule is simple!

Thanks to our large bank of clients, each day can truly be unique - you can go to a variety of care locations and continue to develop your skills as a HCA, as well as build your professional network while avoiding workplace politics!

The ideal candidate will have previous experience working in the primary care environment. You should be able to do Bloods, Dressings, and Vaccines.

Chase Medical is a medical recruitment agency specialising in primary care. We work with nearly 60% of all primary care locations across the country, and you will be directly contacting one of our dedicated locum specialists, who will be on hand to support you in any way they can in your career.

If this role sounds like it could be your next ideal role, get in touch with Joey at 0114 275 7421, or email him at joey.blackmore@chase-medical.com! We are also looking to fill Practice Nurse and Nurse Practitioner vacancies!

We also offer a reward for referrals, so if anyone you know is looking for work in the primary care environment, pass on their details and you could earn yourself up to £500.