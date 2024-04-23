Housekeeper | Part time | Permanent | Elland| 16 hours per week | 11.48

Spire Elland Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Housekeeper. As our new Housekeeper you will be responsible for providing a housekeeping service to all departments as well as cleaning areas within the hospital as designated by the Hotel Service Manager.

Spire Elland Hospital, together with our satellite service at Spire Dewsbury Clinic, is a long-established private hospital offering fast access to expert healthcare. With a full multidisciplinary medical and surgical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities

- Ensure that patient rooms are ready for admissions

- In patient rooms are serviced on a daily basis

- Departments and public areas are cleaned

- Comply with daily and weekly cleaning schedules

- Liaise and take direction from nursing staff and other departments.

- Be flexible and accommodate changes as necessary in providing continuity of care and Quality Improvement

- To assist the nursing staff to ensure patient rooms are ready for admission

- To support other members of the team, with occasional supervision of less experienced staff

Who we're looking for:

- No formal qualifications are required, but the post holder should have good basic knowledge of domestic procedures

- Have the ability to prioritise the daily workload to ensure that the necessary tasks are completed within the required timescales

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

