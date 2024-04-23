Administrator | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | 30 hours per week, permanent | Reading

Spire Dunedin Hospital are looking for an experienced Administrator to join our friendly team. This role will be responsible for providing a high standard of customer service to all patients, consultants, NHS partners, staff and visitors.



This is a permanent, 30 hours per week position working Monday - Friday, hrs 8am-4pm & 9am-5pm

This an excellent opportunity and a great role for someone that can thrive in a busy environment and enjoys speaking to people.



Duties and responsibilities:

- To work flexibly in all the administration departments

- To book surgical appointments with accuracy

- Create and maintain hospital and departmental electronic and manual filing systems accurately.

- Use track file to receive and return medical notes to all departments.

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies.

- Undertake any training or development as required to acquire skills and knowledge to undertake role competently

- Follow instruction to change or cancel theatre lists

- Update hospital and patient trackers in Microsoft Excel

- Liaise with patients, secretaries and consultants via telephone, email and face to face.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.



Who we're looking for:

- Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

- Experience working in a similar environment and role

- Must be a good communicator and have good computer literacy

- Someone who works well as part of a team



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications