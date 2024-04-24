Full-time Healthcare Assistant (Pre-Operative Assessment)

Pre-Operative Healthcare Assistant | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Full-Time | Wirral

Spire Murrayfield, Wirral is looking for a highly motivated Healthcare Assistant to join Pre-Operative Assessment Team.

Spire Murrayfield Hospital offer a comprehensive range of medical and surgical treatments to patients from Merseyside. We pride ourselves on patient care with clinical excellence at the heart of what we do.

Our vision is to be recognised as an excellent healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities

Assisting the Pre-Assessment team in the provision of exemplary patient care

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person.

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for:

Ideally you will have previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment, but support and training can be provided.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential.

NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential.

Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations, is desirable but not essential.

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor via email:

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.