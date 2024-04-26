Registered Nurse - Outpatient Department | Competitive Salary Dependent on Experience | Solihull | Full time | No nights | GOOD CQC Rating

Spire Parkway have an exciting opportunity for an experienced nurse to join our dedicated, supportive and friendly team in this new and exciting position. You will be based within our outpatient department. The successful applicant will provide high quality evidence-based nursing care in clinic settings to facilitate smooth and efficient outpatient clinics.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 39 bedrooms, 7 day care pods and 4 theatres plus endoscopy.

Duties and responsibilities

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

- Complete Outpatient documentation to a high standard

- Identify and escalate patients of concern against the hospital's admission criteria to senior nursing staff

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and well being needs

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security

Who we're looking for

- You will be a registered nurse with valid NMC with no restrictions on practice

- A multitasker

- You will have excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care

- Have experience of working in outpatient or a surgical environment

- Be ECG and Phlebotomy trained

- Excellent team working skills

Working Hours: 37.5 hrs per week

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

- Annual Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber at or 07516 506185

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications