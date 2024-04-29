Houskeeping Supervisor

Housekeeping Supervisor | Spire Washington | Part time | Permanent | Washington | 22.5 hours per week | £12.21 per hour

Spire Washington Hospital is currently looking for a Housekeeping Team Leader to join our team.

At Spire Washington Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients across the North East. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Job Purpose

To assist the Head Housekeeping in supervising the housekeeping service. Ensuring a high standard of cleanliness throughout, according to hospital policies.

Accountabilities and Activities

- To supervise the day to day housekeeping duties

- To manage key performance indicator figures

- To ensure completion of time sheets

- To maintain and develop a quality cleaning service with an emphasis on infection control

- To implement induction training keeping with hospital policies and procedures

- To ensure that accurate housekeeping cleaning records are kept

- To be responsible for arranging holidays and sickness cover

- To maintain patient room folder

- To carry out mattress audits

- To complete E Learning on a yearly basis

- To undertake housekeeping duties as and when required



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

