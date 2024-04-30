Administrator - Patient Admissions

Admissions Administrator | Juniper House - Brentwood | £12.05 per hour plus excellent benefits | Permanent - Full Time

Spire Healthcare's East London and Essex hub have exciting opportunities for Administrators to join our team as an Admissions Administrator. This is an excellent opportunity to develop a career in healthcare. We are looking for driven, customer focused individuals to join our team on a permanent basis. Previous experience is not essential; however, exceptional customer service skills are a must.

Full training will be provided and this is a real opportunity to commence your healthcare career.

Shift patterns will vary between 8am and 7pm Monday to Friday and a half day on occasional Saturday's - please only apply if you are able to commit to these shifts.

Duties and responsibilities

As a Hospital Administrator, you will be responsible for providing excellent customer service to patients and visitors for the entire East London & Essex Hub.

Your duties will include but will not be limited to taking telephone bookings and booking follow up appointments.

You will also act as a support to the clinical teams, assisting with admin tasks such as recording patient notes correctly, assisting with patient payments and taking telephone queries.

The role will also involve the completion of various spreadsheets on a daily basis and ordering stationery stock.

Who we're looking for

The successful candidate must have exceptional customer service skills

Ability to multitask and prioritise work loads

You will be IT competent and a quick learner

Experience in a Call Centre environment would be desirable but not essential

Working Hours: Full time 37.5 hours over 5 days, Monday to Friday including occasional Saturdays.

Please ensure you are able to commit to the above before submitting an application.

Contract Type: Permanent, Full time

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.