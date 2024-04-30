Administrator - Patient Admissions

Admissions Administrator | Juniper House - Brentwood | £12.05 per hour plus excellent benefits | Permanent - Full Time
Spire Healthcare's East London and Essex hub have exciting opportunities for Administrators to join our team as an Admissions Administrator. This is an excellent opportunity to develop a career in healthcare. We are looking for driven, customer focused individuals to join our team on a permanent basis. Previous experience is not essential; however, exceptional customer service skills are a must.
Full training will be provided and this is a real opportunity to commence your healthcare career.
Shift patterns will vary between 8am and 7pm Monday to Friday and a half day on occasional Saturday's - please only apply if you are able to commit to these shifts.
Duties and responsibilities
- As a Hospital Administrator, you will be responsible for providing excellent customer service to patients and visitors for the entire East London & Essex Hub.
- Your duties will include but will not be limited to taking telephone bookings and booking follow up appointments.
- You will also act as a support to the clinical teams, assisting with admin tasks such as recording patient notes correctly, assisting with patient payments and taking telephone queries.
- The role will also involve the completion of various spreadsheets on a daily basis and ordering stationery stock.
Who we're looking for
- The successful candidate must have exceptional customer service skills
- Ability to multitask and prioritise work loads
- You will be IT competent and a quick learner
- Experience in a Call Centre environment would be desirable but not essential
Working Hours: Full time 37.5 hours over 5 days, Monday to Friday including occasional Saturdays.
Please ensure you are able to commit to the above before submitting an application.
Contract Type: Permanent, Full time
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.