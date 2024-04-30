Porter | Full Time | Edinburgh|Full Time 37.50 hours a week | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits | Competitive Salary



Spire Edinburgh has fantastic opportunity for a Porter to join there busy team working on a full time basis



Job Purpose

To provide the highest standards of personal service to patients and staff in all departments and to provide a highly efficient and courteous portering and distribution service throughout the hospital.



Accountabilities

- To transfer, transport and guide patients safely around the hospital, as required, in a caring, sympathetic and professional manner

- To collect and deliver clean and dirty linen

- To collect and dispose of refuse, both domestic and clinical where full infection control training will be provided.

- Assist in mail sorting, franking mail as required.

- To assist with the general security of the hospital and associated grounds

- To deliver flowers and newspapers

- To arrange furniture and equipment

- To provide general assistance in all stores and distributive activities

- To assist in the receipt, checking, storage and distribution of goods throughout the hospital.

- To undertake driving duties as required.

- To ensure the maintenance of good working relationships, communications and team work in the hospital and within the department.

- To ensure that all duties are undertaken safely.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.



Contract Type: Permanent- Full time



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance