Registered Nurse - Bank

Bank Staff Nurse | Surgical Ward | Competitive Salary | Flexible working

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Staff Nurse to join our Temporary Staffing Bank. This role will support our Nursing teams located in our Yale Hospital.

Spire Yale Hospital is one of North Wales' leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham and has additional consulting rooms on the North Wales coast at Abergele. Wrexham is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep! We take pride in delivering high-quality care to patients across North Wales and the Borders.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be joining this high performing team of experienced nurses who constantly receive excellent patient satisfaction feedback.

Delivering excellent patient care to post-surgical patients.

Liaising and networking with other departments across the hospital

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Ideally have surgical experience

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications