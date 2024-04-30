Senior Administrator (Pre-operative Assessment)

Senior Administrator | Leeds | Full time, Permanent | 37.5 hrs | Competitive Salary and Great Benefits

Spire Leeds Hospital is amongst Yorkshire's largest hospitals offering treatment across over 30 medical specialties including orthopaedic surgery, cardiology, oncology (cancer care) and general surgery. Treating adults and children and part of the award-winning Spire Healthcare group, multi-disciplinary teams provide fast, personalised healthcare.

Spire Leeds have a great opportunity for a Senior Administrator to join the great admin team

Job purpose

To be responsible for providing clear professional leadership of administration, ensuring efficient and robust processes exist to support the requirements of service users. Working closely with senior management team and heads of department to help deliver short and long term business achievement within the hospital contributing to the hospital 's overall success.



Overall Responsibilities

- Provide clear leadership in the operation and delivery of all administration functions which includes In-patient Bookings, Reception, Medical secretaries and medical administration ensuring they perform to the required commercial, corporate and professional standards.

- Preparing annual budgets for administration departments, regularly monitoring performance and taking appropriate action to meet financial targets

- Developing strong and effective communication channels throughout administration departments by holding regular team meetings.

- To be ultimately responsible for personnel management of the administration team, including recruitment, training sickness and annual leave.

- Actively promote ongoing personal development within teams to ensure we have skilled workforce who are up to date with any changes relating to their individual roles.

- Constantly review performance of the administration services based on feedback received from customers, including setting standards, benchmarking and agreeing action plans with Team leaders,

Qualifications and Training and Experience

Essential

- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Track record of successful people and process management, ideally in multifactional environment

- Previous experience working in the healthcare industry or similar customer orientated organisation



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free DBS

- Free car parking

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



