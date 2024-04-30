Bank Administrator / Receptionist

Bank Hospital Receptionist / Administrator | Bank | Private Hospital | Flexible Working | Reading



Spire Dunedin Hospital are recruiting for an experienced Administrator to join their administration team on the bank.



Spire Dunedin Hospital has been serving the Reading community for over 100 years, as a first-class medical facility. Based in the heart of Reading, the hospital has two theatres, three recovery bays and an endoscopy suite.



Duties and responsibilities

- To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers

- To provide administration cover as required across the hospital including but not limited to reception, wards, medical records and business admin in line with the ever changing business need

- To provide admin support as required to clinical, finance and sales team as required

- To provide admin support as required to support the management of Medical Records in accordance with Spire Policy, incorporating efficient filing processes, access to records and adherence to audit requirements

- To have responsibility for ensuring that the administration processes for providing consultants and staff with all relevant clinical correspondence and diagnostic results are delivered effectively and in a timely manner



Who we're looking for

- Experience of working independently and on own initiative

- Working to deadlines

- Team working

- Customer facing role/Admin experience

- Computer skills



Working Hours: Bank shifts



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.