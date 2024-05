Ward Host | Customer Service, Hospitality | Edinburgh | Full time 37.5 hours |Competitive Salary Excellent Benefits



Spire Edinburgh Hospital have an opportunity to bring on board a Ward Host to join their established team and assist in providing an efficient service of food and beverage to the patients and their visitors.

Job Purpose

Ensure patients dietary needs are met while they are in hospital taking orders for and serving meals and provide relatives on request with appropriate snacks as requested ensuring charging for this service is completed.



Hours of work Monday to Friday 1pm until 9pm please only apply if you can do this.



Overall Responsibilities

- To work in close liaison with the clinical staff dealing with the varying needs of the hospital in relation to Hotel Services.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

- Ensuring cleaning jobs are completed and signed for in accordance with cleaning schedules and procedures.

- Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work Regulations including COSHH.

- Taking meal orders from patients and visitors

- Observing all dietary requirements as identified on nurses list and ensure patients menu choice is compatible.

- Being responsible for the service (including clearing and washing) of food and beverages to patients, visitors and staff.

- Being responsible for presentations of patients' trays as per patient tray policy.

- Being responsible for the prompt collection of all used trays, crockery, cutlery and glassware.

- Offering and serving refreshments before and after a meal and as required at patients or visitors requests.

- Ensuring that all crockery and cutlery is presented to the patient clean and undamaged.

- Washing, drying and putting away of returned trays, crockery, cutlery and glassware.

- Ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene within the pantry in compliance with hygiene training.

- Responsible for the return to the main kitchen of all equipment as appropriate on a daily basis.

- Responsible for replenishment of stock within the pantry to a designated level.



What we are looking for:

- A passion for delivering excellent customer service

- Proven ability to build rapport with customers

- Excellent communication skills at all levels

- Excellent interpersonal and judgement skills





Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.