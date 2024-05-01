Deputy Manager Clinical (RGN)

Up to £55K dependent on experience

Company benefits



Emerson Grange is a luxurious nursing, residential and dementia care home situated in Hextable, Kent. Our Head of Care is looking to appoint a Deputy Manager to work alongside him and the Deputy to Head of Care. You will need to have solid previous experience and be a qualified RGN. Flexibility in working patterns and weekend working on a rotation basis is part of the role.



The Deputy Care Manager supports the Head of Care in setting the standard for senior care responsibilities including ensuring excellence in resident care, providing outreach and support to families. You will be involved in the hiring and retaining of the dedicated Care team, and facilitating ongoing training opportunities for team members.





Main Responsibilities of the role:



1. To co-ordinate the resident assessment process, ensuring involvement of the resident in identifying needs and preferences, and integration of all information into the care plan.



2. Ensure that all relevant information in respect of each resident is communicated as appropriate to achieve delivery of a person-centred approach.



3. When required to work hands-on with the team to ensure the appropriate levels of care are always in place. Where agreed, extend clinical competencies and nursing practice to offer comprehensive services, for example, venipuncture, IVI therapy, ear syringing and so on.



4. A flexible approach to the working week, and to play a part in Duty Management. Occasional late and night shifts to be worked to enable assessment of both staff and resident needs and awareness of processes on all shifts.



5. Support the Head of Care to oversee the Safe Medication Management programme, ensuring robust auditing procedures including those surrounding pharmacy processes, and identify any training needs.



6. Alongside the Head of Care create a framework for regular medication evaluation in respect of each resident and liaise with General Practitioners and Consultants.











7. Ensure all one-to-one meetings and annual performance reviews with team members in the department are completed.



8. Ensure appropriate staff coverage through effective staff scheduling and completion of daily assignments.



9. Regularly communicate to family members with regards to resident needs and progress.



10. Conduct and oversee effective handovers between all shifts, ensuring that the Head of Care is always kept fully informed with regards to applicable areas.



11.Provide daily coaching and support to Nurses, Team Leaders, Senior Care Assistants and Care Assistants as needed, leading by example always





Requirements:



This role involves working within a team which is committed to providing professional, respectful and quality care within a safe homely environment.



Minimum 3 years' experience in long-term care or similar industry



Plan, implement, evaluate and clearly document care delivery



Team player, decisive, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable



Awareness of COSHH and CQC regulations



Working knowledge of Health and Safety legislation



RGN qualified

