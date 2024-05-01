Bank Registered Nurse- Surgical Ward

Bank Staff Nurse | Surgical Ward | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Cambridge

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Bank Staff Nurse on a temporary/bank basis to join our experienced and dynamic team on our surgical ward.



Duties and Responsibilities:

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.



Who we are looking for:

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- You will be used to working in teams with minimum supervision

- Have surgical experience



Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

- Free Car Parking



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient,

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



