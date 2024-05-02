Leeds Open Day

Our Spire Leeds Hospital is hosting a Recruitment Day and we would like you to join us!



Spire Leeds Hospital is amongst Yorkshire's largest hospitals offering treatment across over 30 medical specialties including orthopaedic surgery, cardiology, oncology (cancer care) and general surgery. Treating adults and children and part of the award-winning Spire Healthcare group, multi-disciplinary teams provide fast, personalised healthcare.

We have some exciting opportunities across our clinical and non-clinical teams at Spire Leeds Hospital.



We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along, and join us. We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.



Date: Saturday 29th June 2024

Time: 10am - 1pm

Location: Jackson Ave, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 1NT

The event will consist of:

An introduction to Spire Leeds Hospital

Hear from our Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services

Information about clinical and non-clinical roles

Information regarding current vacancies and how to apply

A tour of the hospital

An opportunity to ask Head of Departments and other members of our teams questions



Please register your attendance and confirm your slot by applying below, or get in touch at