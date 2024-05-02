Leeds Open Day

Our Spire Leeds Hospital is hosting a Recruitment Day and we would like you to join us!
Spire Leeds Hospital is amongst Yorkshire's largest hospitals offering treatment across over 30 medical specialties including orthopaedic surgery, cardiology, oncology (cancer care) and general surgery. Treating adults and children and part of the award-winning Spire Healthcare group, multi-disciplinary teams provide fast, personalised healthcare.
We have some exciting opportunities across our clinical and non-clinical teams at Spire Leeds Hospital.
We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along, and join us. We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.
Date: Saturday 29th June 2024
Time: 10am - 1pm
Location: Jackson Ave, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 1NT
The event will consist of:
- An introduction to Spire Leeds Hospital
- Hear from our Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services
- Information about clinical and non-clinical roles
- Information regarding current vacancies and how to apply
- A tour of the hospital
- An opportunity to ask Head of Departments and other members of our teams questions
Please register your attendance and confirm your slot by applying below, or get in touch at