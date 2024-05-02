Are you ready for your next challenge?
I am currently working with a residential children's home located in Worsley (M28), Manchester. They are looking to hire a Senior Residential Children Support Worker offering £24k per year.
Our client provides high-quality residential care and on-site education for children and young people aged 11 to 16 years, who may have a wide range of complex and challenging needs resulting from social, emotional, and behavioral difficulties during their formative years.
The role requires an experienced professional to lead and motivate a group of Residential Childcare Workers (RCWs). The ideal candidate will have knowledge of the children's home sector and act as a role model to the team they support. They should be confident, articulate, and resilient, with experience working with a variety of groups of children and young adults.
The main duties involved in this position include:
- Leading and motivating a team of RCWs
- Promoting a happy and positive environment at all times
- Contributing to the care planning of the children
- Ensuring accurate and timely record-keeping
- Supervising the team and instilling high standards
- Contributing to the management team
- Attending conferences, reviews, and meetings related to young people
To apply for this role, you must have:
- Previous residential childcare experience working with children
- Ambition and a desire to see others succeed
- A valid driving license (essential)
- A Level 3 qualification in Children and Young People's Workforce (essential)
In return, our client offers:
- A supportive and trusting working environment
- A family environment with a positive team spirit and a culture of celebrating success
- Regular Continuing Professional Development (CPD) opportunities, including Team teach, Manual Handling accreditation, and management training
- Superb career progression with genuine opportunities for promotions.
If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:
Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com
Phone: 0114 275 7421