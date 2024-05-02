Are you ready for your next challenge?

I am currently working with a residential children's home located in Worsley (M28), Manchester. They are looking to hire a Senior Residential Children Support Worker offering £24k per year.

Our client provides high-quality residential care and on-site education for children and young people aged 11 to 16 years, who may have a wide range of complex and challenging needs resulting from social, emotional, and behavioral difficulties during their formative years.

The role requires an experienced professional to lead and motivate a group of Residential Childcare Workers (RCWs). The ideal candidate will have knowledge of the children's home sector and act as a role model to the team they support. They should be confident, articulate, and resilient, with experience working with a variety of groups of children and young adults.

The main duties involved in this position include:

- Leading and motivating a team of RCWs

- Promoting a happy and positive environment at all times

- Contributing to the care planning of the children

- Ensuring accurate and timely record-keeping

- Supervising the team and instilling high standards

- Contributing to the management team

- Attending conferences, reviews, and meetings related to young people

To apply for this role, you must have:

- Previous residential childcare experience working with children

- Ambition and a desire to see others succeed

- A valid driving license (essential)

- A Level 3 qualification in Children and Young People's Workforce (essential)

In return, our client offers:

- A supportive and trusting working environment

- A family environment with a positive team spirit and a culture of celebrating success

- Regular Continuing Professional Development (CPD) opportunities, including Team teach, Manual Handling accreditation, and management training

- Superb career progression with genuine opportunities for promotions.

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421