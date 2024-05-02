OFSTED Registered Manager
OFSTED Registered Manager, salary up to 60k DOE, Croydon.
I am currently assisting a newly established care provider for children and young adults in recruiting a Registered Manager for a new team in Croydon. Our client is dedicated to achieving the best possible outcomes for their children and aims to create a warm, nurturing environment that supports the safety, growth, and development of the children in their care. This is a full-time role for a Registered Manager in Croydon.
What's on offer?
- Competitive salary of up to £65,000.
- Performance-related bonuses.
- Progression opportunities within an ever-growing company.
- Support for those working towards their qualifications.
- 33 days holiday inclusive of Bank Holidays.
- Fantastic supportive working environment.
The ideal Registered Manager must:
- Hold a Level 3 or 4 in CCYP.
- Hold or be working towards a Level 5 in Management and Leadership.
- Have experience working with OFSTED.
- Have at least 2 years' experience in Children's residential care.
- Have a Full UK Driving Licence.
The duties of the Registered Manager include but are not limited to:
- Establishing and maintaining good quality practice in Residential care and education.
- Ensuring the positive development of young people in care.
- Using the community, supporting the social and learning aspects of young people.
- Providing leadership and guidance to the team.
- Managing staff welfare, staff absence, etc.
- Dealing with budget management.
- Ensuring the home is Health and Safety compliant.
This is a great opportunity for a Registered Manager to join a new team. If you are ready for a career change and a new challenge, please apply now and Rob will be in touch!
Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com
Phone: 0114 275 7421