OFSTED Registered Manager, salary up to 60k DOE, Croydon.

I am currently assisting a newly established care provider for children and young adults in recruiting a Registered Manager for a new team in Croydon. Our client is dedicated to achieving the best possible outcomes for their children and aims to create a warm, nurturing environment that supports the safety, growth, and development of the children in their care. This is a full-time role for a Registered Manager in Croydon.

What's on offer?

- Competitive salary of up to £65,000.

- Performance-related bonuses.

- Progression opportunities within an ever-growing company.

- Support for those working towards their qualifications.

- 33 days holiday inclusive of Bank Holidays.

- Fantastic supportive working environment.

The ideal Registered Manager must:

- Hold a Level 3 or 4 in CCYP.

- Hold or be working towards a Level 5 in Management and Leadership.

- Have experience working with OFSTED.

- Have at least 2 years' experience in Children's residential care.

- Have a Full UK Driving Licence.

The duties of the Registered Manager include but are not limited to:

- Establishing and maintaining good quality practice in Residential care and education.

- Ensuring the positive development of young people in care.

- Using the community, supporting the social and learning aspects of young people.

- Providing leadership and guidance to the team.

- Managing staff welfare, staff absence, etc.

- Dealing with budget management.

- Ensuring the home is Health and Safety compliant.

This is a great opportunity for a Registered Manager to join a new team. If you are ready for a career change and a new challenge, please apply now and Rob will be in touch!

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421