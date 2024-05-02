Staff Nurse

Registered Nurse - full-time/part time - hours: 22 - 48 per week

Location: Newcastle-under-Lyme

Salary - £22.09 per hour

Chase Medical are excited to announce this brand-new vacancy that has just become available. We are seeking an enthusiastic Registered Nurse to come and join this vibrant Care Home just outside of Newcastle-under-Lyme.

This Care Home has the friendliest team of professionals and will welcome you as soon as you walk through the door. They are looking to recruit a hard-working Registered Nurse, who can come and be a great added asset to the team. They offer on-going training and support for individuals who wish to develop their career further.

The care home has provided examplary care and support for over

three decades. They cater to elderly residents, offering personalised and nursing care within our care homes.

The hours for this role will include 8pm-8am, Monday to Sunday over 4 days and is in a great location, with lots of nearby shops!

The ideal candidate will need to have:

· Registered Nurse (essential)

· Care background (ideally)

Benefits of this role include:

· Starting salary for £22.09 per hour

· Set your own hours 22 - 48 per week

· Interview coaching- we'll guide you through every step of the way

· Good location with lots of nearby shops

· 5 weeks annual leave

· Free Parking

· Good CQC

· Opportunities for training and personal development

· Warm and social team

We usually get a high number of applicants, so give me a call on 0114 275 7421 or email robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com to make the most of this opportunity.