Bank Administrator (POA)

Pre-Operative Assessment Administrator | Bank | Zero Hours Contract | Harpenden | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits

Spire Harpenden Hospital are looking to bring on a Bank POA Administrator to join their established team.

The successful candidate will assist the pre-operative assessment lead in providing a high level of administrative support for Pre-operative (inpatients and day case). Located in Pre-Operative Assessment area, this role will ensure the provision, accuracy and maintenance of all medical notes and associated clinical pathways, labels, wristbands and all other mandatory requirements on day of pre-operative assessment and day of admission. Ensuring that the hospital meets the regulatory and Spire standard of the single patient record.



Duties & Responsibilities:

- Forward planning from the Clinic and TCI lists to ensure that minimum data set (Medical Records, Booking Form, GP referral, GP clinical summary are on site and available for the patient's pre-operative assessment appointment and the date of admission.

- With the help of the pre-operative administration and clinical team ensuring all short dated bookings and day patients are captured and minimum data set (Medical Records, Booking Form, GP referral, GP clinical summary are available as above.

- Ensuring absolute accuracy with notes, associated clinical pathways, labels, wristband and all other mandatory paperwork as per check lists.

- Maintain hospital and departmental electronic and manual filing systems accurately.

- Use track file to receive and return medical notes to all departments.

- All patient notes and associated paperwork to be on the ward within the agreed period.

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies.

- Undertake any training or development as required to acquire skills and knowledge to undertake role competently

- Assistance with capturing ePOA questionnaires by contacting all patients with completion rate <100%.

- Booking of mini clinic appointments

- Capturing GP summaries for all POA patients and file in medical records ahead of POA.

- Compiling patient information packs ready to be given out in mini clinic.

- Filing all loose documentation in medical records prior to going to next department.

- Undertake necessary filing and printing for POA Nurses.

- Preparing PROMS information pack and supporting patients to complete while they are in the hospital attending mini clinic and validating all PROMS data online ( matching up SAP)

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

- Contacting patients on NFC pathway, informing Consultant and Anaesthetist and arranging mini clinic if required for NFC patients.



What we are looking for:



- Has previously come from an Administrator role with a track record of successful delivery and customer service experience.

- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally

- Strong focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations

- Confident telephone manner with the ability to communicate with a wide range of customers at all levels

- The ability to work effectively as part of a team

- Numerate and literate

- High degree of accuracy and a methodical approach to workload

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines, with good organisational skills

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills



Benefits:



- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.