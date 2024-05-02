Hospital Administrator | Imaging | Bristol | £22,386 | Permanent - Full Time | Excellent Benefits



Spire Bristol Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced administrator to join the team.



The role will be to assist the multi-disciplinary team to provide exemplary patient administration within the Diagnostic Imaging department, providing an efficient bookings service and operating within set protocols. Ensuring accurate completion of all appropriate audit materials and issue of Diagnostic Imaging reports.



Hours of Work: Mon- Fri across 4 days - shifts between 8-6, 8-5.30 or 10-8 (temporarily)



Duties and responsibilities:

- Contact patients and arrange Diagnostic Imaging appointments liaising with other departments as appropriate.

- Provide explanations of estimates for pricing of Diagnostic Imaging procedures for self- funding patients as required.

- Input patient data on to hospital and diagnostic imaging systems as well as collect, collate and report routine and simple data and information e.g. NHS and BUPA spreadsheet data.

- Comply with data protection requirements.

- Transfer and deliver Diagnostic Imaging reports to appropriate destinations.



Who we're looking for :

- Education to GCSE standard to include English (Grade C or above)

- Experience of planning work and acting under instruction.

- Customer facing and administration experience is essential

- Strong Keyboard skills and computer literacy

- English language to IELTS 7.0

- Empathy with sick and vulnerable patients



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications