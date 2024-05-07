Self Pay Advisor

Private Patient Sales Advisor | Methley, Leeds | Part Time - 30 hours per week | Permanent | Competitive Salary plus Great Benefits

Spire Methley Park are currently looking to recruit a Private Patient Sales Advisor to join their busy business development team on a permanent, part time basis.



Job Purpose

The Private Patient Sales Advisor will communicate effectively, positively and professionally with customers in order to facilitate their conversion from enquiry to a clinical consultation, test or procedure with Spire Healthcare.

To support the Private Patient Team Leader & Business Development sales manager and business development team to deliver Spire Healthcare's business development objectives.



Accountabilities





Effective, professional handling of self-pay enquiries (capturing enquirers details, booking appointments, resolving queries, giving information on procedures, providing advice and practical help) from phone calls, emails, and face to face meetings with prospective self-pay patients.

- To convert self-pay enquiries to out-patient appointments or procedures, tests or therapies, in order to meet monthly conversion rate targets and self-pay revenue and admissions targets.

- To maximise enquiry conversion opportunities through a high level of sales and customer service skills.

- Effectively sell against competitor hospital by understanding Spire Healthcare USPs

- To promote and book patients to mini consultation events organised by the business development team. To attend events and liaise with patients, booking patients into consultations or procedures.

- Undertake all work in accordance with company and hospital policies and procedures.

- Use the CRM system fully and correctly to keep record of all enquiries and interactions to robustly manage and convert enquiry leads.



Experience and skills:

- Experience in a sales, or customer service role, handling a large number of customer enquiries and meeting sales targets

- Numeracy with the ability to calculate procedure prices

- Excellent phone manner

- Analytical approach, able to ascertain fact, problem solve and seek answers to queries for the customer.

- A strong understanding of the Private Healthcare business would be advantageous however not essential



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.