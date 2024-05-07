Self Pay Advisor

Private Patient Sales Advisor | Methley, Leeds | Part Time - 30 hours per week | Permanent | Competitive Salary plus Great Benefits
Spire Methley Park are currently looking to recruit a Private Patient Sales Advisor to join their busy business development team on a permanent, part time basis.
Job Purpose
The Private Patient Sales Advisor will communicate effectively, positively and professionally with customers in order to facilitate their conversion from enquiry to a clinical consultation, test or procedure with Spire Healthcare.
To support the Private Patient Team Leader & Business Development sales manager and business development team to deliver Spire Healthcare's business development objectives.
Accountabilities
Effective, professional handling of self-pay enquiries (capturing enquirers details, booking appointments, resolving queries, giving information on procedures, providing advice and practical help) from phone calls, emails, and face to face meetings with prospective self-pay patients.
- To convert self-pay enquiries to out-patient appointments or procedures, tests or therapies, in order to meet monthly conversion rate targets and self-pay revenue and admissions targets.
- To maximise enquiry conversion opportunities through a high level of sales and customer service skills.
- Effectively sell against competitor hospital by understanding Spire Healthcare USPs
- To promote and book patients to mini consultation events organised by the business development team. To attend events and liaise with patients, booking patients into consultations or procedures.
- Undertake all work in accordance with company and hospital policies and procedures.
- Use the CRM system fully and correctly to keep record of all enquiries and interactions to robustly manage and convert enquiry leads.
Experience and skills:
- Experience in a sales, or customer service role, handling a large number of customer enquiries and meeting sales targets
- Numeracy with the ability to calculate procedure prices
- Excellent phone manner
- Analytical approach, able to ascertain fact, problem solve and seek answers to queries for the customer.
- A strong understanding of the Private Healthcare business would be advantageous however not essential
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.