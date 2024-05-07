Bank Orthopaedic Scrub Nurse

Bank Scrub Nurse | Orthopaedics | Competitive Hourly Rate | Flexible Working | Elland

We have an exciting opportunity for an experience Theatre Practitioner or Scrub Nurse who specialises in Orthopaedics to join our bank team. This role would suit candidates who are looking for a work/life balance and can be flexible.

Spire Elland Hospital has been providing high levels of medical treatment and personal care since 1985. Our hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team on-site who practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, general surgery, gynaecology, and cosmetic procedures.

Duties and responsibilities

The successful candidate will assist in Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism. As a Theatre Scrub Practitioner you will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, and develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

- Be NMC registered or HCPC Registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Must have experience working in Orthopaedics

- Have a minimum of UK 6 months post-graduation scrub experience

- Have been employed in a surgical/theatre setting

- Someone who is willing to take up the opportunities to develop eg. SFA course, ALS, LEAP courses.

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

