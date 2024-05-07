Medical Receptionist

Do you have experience working in an admin role within General Practice? Are you looking for more flexibility and freedom with your work life?

If so, this is an exciting new opportunity perfect for you.

We're looking for an experienced receptionist to work on a temporary locum basis with our local centres.

The rate for this role would be £13 per hour (this rate includes holiday pay).

For this role, you must have experience working in General Practice and be confident with:

Reception duties

Making appointments

Taking messages

Liaising messages between clinical staff and patients.

As you would be the first point of contact for patients on arrival at the practice/on calling the practice, you will be a professional and friendly presence, with understanding on confidentiality.

About Chase Medical

You'll be taking advantage of this through Chase Medical, who are a specialist agency in Primary Care working with almost 60% of GP Practice throughout the country. We're comprised of expert locum and permanent teams who work to find you the work you're looking for. By taking advance of this opportunity, you'll be joining our extensive bank of primary care staff and kept up to date with all of the opportunities we get through in your area.

To apply please send your CV to grace.johnson@chase-medical.com or call our Head Office on 0114 275 7421 and ask for Grace.

Fancy a new permanent role instead?

At Chase we also have a wide variety of permanent roles available, we are experts in matching up our roles to suit you. By applying for a role through Chase, we will guide you every step of the way in terms of interview coaching and negotiating your contract. Get in touch today to see what we have available.

Not looking yourself?

Do you know someone who is looking for an exciting new career or additional hours to top up their earnings? Our referral scheme entitles you to up to £500 for every successful referral!

I look forward to hearing from you.

We reserve the right to halt applications after a certain number have been received, so pleased send in your CV as soon as possible to ensure you can be considered.