Bank Pharmacist

Bank Registered Nurse - Children and Young People | Salary dependent on experience | Bank | Spire St Anthony's Hospital, Sutton - London Zone 5 | Free Parking

The Children and Young People service at Spire St Anthony's are looking for an experienced Paediatric Staff Nurse to join the team, offering outpatient and day surgery services. You will provide pre and post-operative care to children and young people, assisting in their recovery and getting them ready for discharge - this will include wound care, assisting with personal care and providing emotional support at what can be a stressful time. You will liaise with their parents, guardians and consultants giving advice and making recommendations to improve the patients' wellbeing, whilst also being adept at identifying a deteriorating patient and making on the spot, informed decisions

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres coving a wide range of specialities and procedure including Ortho, Gynae and Cardio. There is an ITU department providing care and accommodating more complex patients. We have a number of developmental training courses and progression opportunities available for our ambitious employees.

Duties and responsibilities

- Assess children and young people's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the child and families health and wellbeing needs

- Delivering excellent post-surgical care to paediatric patients

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

- Promote and be advocate for children and young people's equality, diversity and rights.

- Ensure all child and young people's safeguarding needs are assessed and acted on as per local and LSCB policies

- Providing RCN support during paediatric clinics, assisting with minor operations and Phlebotomy.

- Working as part of a small team

- To be proactive in supporting the nursing team and acting as a positive role model always promoting best clinical and professional practice.

Who we're looking for

- Be NMC registered Nurse with a Children's qualification - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Experience of working within a paediatric department.

- Have the ability to create and maintain relationships with a variety of clinical and non-clinical staff

- Flexibility is essential for this opportunity to support the needs of the growing service covering inpatients and outpatients

- It would be desirable to have phlebotomy and paediatric ILS, or be willing to complete a ABI course

- Ability to plan and prioritise care for patients with good time management skills.

- A surgical background is highly desirable.

Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications