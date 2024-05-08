Housekeeping Supervisor | Spire Edinburgh | Full time | Permanent | Edinburgh | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive Salary and Great Benefits



The housekeeping team have a fantastic opportunity for a experienced Housekeeping supervisor to join the fabulous Housekeeping team at out murreyfield hospitals

Job Purpose

To assist the Head Housekeeping in supervising the housekeeping service. Ensuring a high standard of cleanliness throughout, according to hospital policies.

Accountabilities and Activities

- To supervise the day to day housekeeping duties

- To manage key performance indicator figures

- To ensure completion of time sheets

- To maintain and develop a quality cleaning service with an emphasis on infection control

- To implement induction training keeping with hospital policies and procedures

- To ensure that accurate housekeeping cleaning records are kept

- To be responsible for arranging holidays and sickness cover

- To maintain patient room folder

- To carry out mattress audits

- To complete E Learning on a yearly basis

- To undertake housekeeping duties as and when required



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

