Administrator | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits | Full-Time, Permanent | Reading



Spire Dunedin Hospital is recruiting for an experienced Administrator to join their team on a full-time, permanent basis.



Role Purpose:

To provide a quality professional and efficient service that supports the smooth running of the hospital administration departments. Also to ensure an exemplary level of customer service is upheld in the provision of service to patients, consultants and the hospital team.



This role is based at our Regents Gate site in Reading City Centre



For over a century, Spire Dunedin Hospital has played a part in Reading's history as a first-class medical facility serving its community. We offer fast access to the region's leading consultants, providing you with personalised treatments and aftercare.



Duties and responsibilities

- To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers

- To provide administration cover as required across the hospital including but not limited to outpatients, admissions, reception, wards and medical records in line with the ever changing business need

- To have responsibility for ensuring that the administration processes for providing consultants and staff with all relevant clinical correspondence and diagnostic results are delivered effectively and in a timely manner

- To support effective patient administration in SAP/ Hospital Management System to ensure completion of the patient pathway from referral to discharge including any admin associated processes to deliver referral management, waiting list management, pre-op and discharge

- To carry out administration in a timely manner that support the patient pathways pre and post consultation, by providing effective record keeping which ensure all patients are administered without delay and processed correctly.

- Ensure that data is collected in all parts of the patient pathway which aligns to the departmental KPI's eg, credit card, email, mobile number and GP details

- Attend regular departmental meetings and keep up to date on all hospital matters relating to patient administration.

- Comply with hospital policies and procedure ensuring that processes are compliant and delivered to the required regulatory and clinical standards required



Who we're looking for

- Excellent customer service skills and telephone skills

- Strong IT skills

- You must also have excellent interpersonal and verbal and written communication skills

- A team player with a can-do attitude

- Previous Administration experience is a must



Working Hours: 8 - 4, 8:30 - 4:30, 9 - 5

Contract Type: Permanent



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free DBS

- Free Car park

- Free Uniform



Our Values

- We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.