Deputy Theatre Manager | Surgical Theatres | Circa £50k, depending on experience | Funded Management and SFA | Tollerton, Nottingham | Full time - Monday - Saturday | Regain your work/life balance - No nights | Award Winning CPD |

Spire Nottingham Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Senior Theatre Practitioner to expand on their leadership experience, and step up into a Deputy Theatre Manager role. You will be joining us at a very exciting time and will support the Theatre Manager to lead the clinical team, whilst playing a pivotal role in the ongoing development and further expansion of clinical services at Spire Nottingham.

To help you reach your full potential, Spire Nottingham will offer you further ongoing professional and personal development, including but not limited to leadership development programmes and quality improvement practitioner training - in addition to the opportunity to network across the Spire Hospitals and work collaboratively with other health care providers.

You will help oversee our 4 theatres and recovery area, with line management responsibilities for a team of registered Practitioners, Healthcare Assistants, administrative staff and learners. Joining a forward thinking, committed, enthusiastic, patient centred team you will play a lead role in making a positive difference to our patients lives through outstanding personalised care.

As Deputy Theatre Manager you will be fully supported by your Theatre Manager and 6 specialty Team Leaders. This senior role requires you to predominately work Monday to Friday with an expectation that you can support a Theatre on call and work flexibly to support the needs of the Theatre Department and wider Hospital both in and out of hours.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

Closing Date: Wednesday 22nd May

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be expected to demonstrate leadership skills and lead the team clinically though day to day tasks

You will be expected to complete clinical duties on a regular basis

Deputising for the theatre manager when appropriate

Opportunities to take on extra responsibilities' dependant on your passion

Acting as a role model to your team and offering support as and when needed

Who we're looking for:

You must be a registered nurse or ODP with a valid pin with no restrictions on practice

Minimum of 2 years leadership experience in a Team Leader or Deputy Team Leader capacity.

Strong theatre experience is essential.

You will be able to demonstrate your experience across a wide range of specialities.

You must be flexible in supporting the theatre team where required

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077525 08712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications