Chef Manager | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits | Full-Time, Permanent | Bristol | Free Parking



Spire Bristol Hospital are currently recruiting for a working Chef Manager to join their catering team



The purpose of this role is to oversee the management of the catering services, working hands on along side the team of chefs and ward hosts.



The added benefits to this role are fantastic annual leave, contributary pension scheme, private medical cover once probation is passed. And if that isnt good enough then how about no nights! And I fantastic work/life balance!

We'll give you a place to grow and a career to be proud of. Our chefs love building rapport with the students and helping them explore different cuisines, with us, you'll be building the foundations of a positive attitude to food for life.



There are loads of free qualifications and career development opportunities to be had and we've got a staff discount scheme

If you think you've got what it takes, we'd love to hear from you!



Duties and responsibilities

- To ensure through direction, planning and leadership, the provision of effective and efficient catering services to all users of the hospital.

- To monitor the catering budgets and staff establishment to ensure budget and establishment compliance.

- Control food cost within catering.

- To supervise kitchen areas, staff restaurant and ward pantries ensuring all patients staff and visitors receive an excellent service provided, fully in accordance with spire policies for catering.

- Preparation of food items to a high standard, in a hygienic and safe manner at all times

- To take responsibility for planning and preparation of any special functions, to enhance the department's reputation within and outside the hospital.

- The purchasing and maintenance of catering equipment should comply with all company policies and procedures.

- Regular hygiene inspections should be undertaken and any areas of concern raised to the Facilities Manager.



Who we're looking for

- City & Guilds 706 - 1 & 706 -2.

- Basic Food Hygiene Certificate.

- Intermediate or Advanced Hygiene Certificate.

- 2 or more years' experience in Head Chef/ Catering Management Position.

- Team development, coaching and leadership skills.

- Interactive skills.



Working Hours: 37.5 hours, Hours between 7am & 7.30am on a rota over 5 days. Working alternative weekends

Contract Type: Permanent



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.