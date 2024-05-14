Registered Nursing Associate - Wards

Registered Nursing Associate | Norwich | £25,000 - £27,500 Depending on Experience | Full Time 37.5 |

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Registered Nursing Associate to join the nursing team at our prestige private hospital in Norwich. This role is full with a combination of long days and nights across the week Monday to Sunday.



Shift Patterns: Days 07:00 - 19:30 / Nights 19:00 - 7:30



As a Nursing Associate you will bridge the gap between healthcare assistants and registered nurses, to deliver hands-on, person-centred care as part of a multidisciplinary team in a range of clinical duties.



Duties and responsibilities:

- To provide exemplary planned care for patients and assist in the management and organisation of care provision in a variety of hospital settings.

- Support individuals with all aspects of care including daily living, providing person-centered care and promoting health and independence

- To implement a plan of care which is in accordance with the patient's individual care needs and the predicted date of patient discharge

- To support and maintain patient safety by undertaking clinical risk assessments and utilising the clinical incident reporting system.

- Ensure the privacy, dignity and safety of individuals is always maintained.

- Demonstrate the ability to recognise changing priorities seeking advice and guidance from the Registered Nurse or other registered health professionals as appropriate..

- To undertake all nursing procedures in accordance with hospital policies and ensure that these procedures and policies are understood and adhered to by all staff, within own management responsibility.



Who we're looking for:

- Registered Nursing Associate on the NMC register

- Nursing Associate foundation degree qualification

- Recent previous experience within a comparable role/transferable skills

- Ability to organise and prioritise own delated workload

- Ability to deal with non-routine and unpredictable nature of workload and individual patient contact

- Ability to communicate effectively (written, verbal and non-verbal communication) with patients/relatives and carers and all members of the multi-disciplinary team

- Ability to develop effective and appropriate relationships with people, their families, carers and colleagues

- Ability to communicate in a professional way with people at all levels of understanding either face to face, on the telephone, email or written communication

- Insight into how to evaluate own strengths and development needs, seeking advice where appropriate



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free on site parking



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarena Phillips on