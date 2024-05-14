Role: Residential Support worker

Children's home

Location: Near Burton-on-Trent

Job Type: Permanent

I have an exciting job opportunity available for a Residential Support Worker to join a fantastic Ofsted-registered children's home near Burton-on-Trent. This is a great opportunity for a dedicated Residential Support Worker to join a supportive team and help children and young people with difficult upbringings.

As a Residential Support Worker, you can expect to receive a comprehensive training package, 25 days of annual leave with the opportunity to rise to 33 after 5 years, overtime pay, and a salary of up to £34,000 per annum.

The ideal candidate should have experience working with vulnerable children and young adults, be able to drive and have access to a vehicle, and have excellent communication and interpersonal skills to build positive relationships with the care team and service users. You should also be flexible and adaptable to on-the-day scenarios and be able to complete the required shifts, which may include 11 sleep-ins per month at a rate of £70.48 per night.

Benefits;

A comprehensive training package

25 days of annual leave, rising to 33 after 5 years

Upto £34k per annum

Overtime pay





You will receive a comprehensive training program, with support from management and other team members.

If you are interested in this role, call me on 01142757421 and ask for Olo or email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

Chase Recruitment is a specialist recruitment company helping you find your permanent roles in Health and Social Care across the UK.