Senior MRI Radiographer

MRI Radiographer | Band 6 equivalent depending on experience | Manchester| Full Time or part time considered | Outstanding CQC Rating

The OrthTeam are now recruiting an MRI Radiographer to join their warm and friendly team

The OrthTeam Centre (OTC) is an Outpatients and Diagnostic private facility which opened in September 2019. This exciting joint venture between OrthTeam Consultants and Spire Healthcare is an ideal opportunity for individuals looking to join a new team and be part of developing Musculoskeletal service, including:





Orthopaedic, Neurosurgical and Neurological assessments

Peripheral nerve injury assessments

Pain Management

Sports and exercise medicine assessments

Sports cardiology assessments

3T MRI

Fluoroscopy guided injections

Digital X-ray

Diagnostic Ultrasound

Duties and responsibilities





Explain clearly to patients how they can positively contribute to their treatment plan

Identify people's health needs by undertaking thorough subjective and objective assessment methods, using full clinical expertise and experience

Obtain information on patient's needs within the overall context of their imaging and care requirements

Interpret patient data using all of the relevant components to assist in making an accurate clinical diagnosis. Make this information available to appropriate colleagues

Identify and discuss with colleagues the implication of imaging, enable them to think through the risks and their effective management and the need for referral to others

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Honours in Radiography or equivalent qualification)

HCPC registered

Minimum 2 years' experience in MRI radiography

Experience using Siemens scanner is desirable

Flexible and adaptable

Patient centred

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue.

From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



