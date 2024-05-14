Outpatient Registered Nurse Part Time Permanent



Spire Hartswood Hospital are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Outpatient registered Nurse to join our dynamic and friendly team.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a well-established provider of private hospital treatments. We provide comprehensive diagnostic services and treatments in a comfortable and relaxed private hospital environment. You can get fast access to expert consultants who can provide you with personalised treatments and aftercare.



Duties and responsibilities:

Assess patients' health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

Plan, delivery and evaluate care to meet patients' health and wellbeing needs

Develop own knowledge and skills and contribute to the development of others.

Promotes best practice in health and safety and security

Maintaining and developing services.

Contribute to quality improvement

Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

Shift Pattern:

Early 8-4, Late 1-9, Long day 8-9

Who we're looking for:

Registered Nurse with NMC registration

Experience in Minor Ops and Wound dressings required

Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Flexibility to work a variety of shift patterns

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion.

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.





