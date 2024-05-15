Mammographer - Part Time

Mammographer | Imaging Department | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Worcester | Part Time

Spire South Bank Hospital is looking for an experienced Mammographer to join their friendly and welcoming Imaging team on a part time basis for 7.5 hours per week, working two half day shifts in a week. We have a fantastic opportunity available for a Mammographer looking to expand their experience working as a part of the wider clinical team.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

- Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

- Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained



Who we're looking for:

- You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and be registered with the HCPC.

- Post-Graduate Certification in Mammography Imaging.

- You will need to possess strong communication skills and have a good standard of IT.

- Previous experience within private healthcare is desirable but not essential.

Working Pattern:

- Tuesday afternoon : 13.30 -17:00

- Thursday morning : 8:30 - 12:30

Flexibility required



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications