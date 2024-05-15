Spire Yale Open Evening

Spire Yale Hospital provides comprehensive private hospital care to our patients across Wrexham and the surrounding region including Wales, Cheshire and Shropshire.



Due to a period of growth, we have some new opportunities across our clinical teams at Spire Yale Hospital.



We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along, and join us. We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.



Date: Thursday 20th June 2024

Time: 4.30pm-8pm

Location: Spire Yale Hospital

The event will consist of:

- An introduction to Spire Yale Hospital

- Hear from our Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services

- Information about clinical and non-clinical roles

- Information regarding current vacancies and how to apply

- A tour of the hospital

- An opportunity to ask Head of Departments and other members of our teams questions



Please register your attendance and confirm your slot by applying below, or get in touch at