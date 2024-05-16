Deputy Charge Nurse

Duties and responsibilities
This is a great opportunity for an experienced nurse who is looking to step up to the next stage in their career whilst working in a fully supportive environment.
As Deputy Ward Sister you will support the Ward Manager to oversee both our 42 bedded inpatient surgical ward, with line management responsibilities for a large team.
Joining a forward thinking, patient centred team you will play a lead role in making a positive difference to our patients lives through outstanding personalised care.
- Ensuring the smooth running of the surgical ward whilst acting as a clinical role model to your team.
- Lead in the shift on a day to day basis
- Coordinate and support staff
- Offer operational support to the Ward Manager
- Provide exemplary planned care for patients, ensuring the team which includes clinical and non-clinical personnel provide the highest standards of care
- Attend all meetings in absence of Manager
- Provide appropriate day to day managerial leadership in absence of Ward Manager.
Who we're looking for
- NMC registered nurse with no restriction on practice
- Senior Nursing experience of leading a team would be ideal, however we're open to applications from experienced nurses
- Phlebotomy trained would be ideal
- Surgical ward experience is preferable, but we are open to other hospital and community backgrounds
- Exposure to clinical governance would be an advantage
Hours: Full time hours working rotating shifts 24/7 across days, nights and weekends. You will be allocated non-clinical admin time each month.
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: 30th January 2024. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on or 07725208712.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.