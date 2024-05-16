Deputy Ward Sister / Charge Nurse - Surgical Ward | Full time | Tollerton, South Nottingham | Fully Funded Management and Training Programs | Award Winning CPD and Clinical Mentorship | Band 6 equivalent, depending on experience.

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.

Spire Nottingham Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Senior Nurse to step up into this Deputy Charge Nurse role and join their enthusiastic, committed team. This role is based in a fast-paced environment that requires quick thinking, covering both NHS and private patients who have undergone elective surgery.

The successful applicant will provide exemplary planned care for patients while managing a team and ensuring that the team delivers effective patient care by providing appropriate clinical and managerial leadership.

We invest in our people, and to help you reach your full potential we will offer you further ongoing professional and personal development, including but not limited to leadership development programmes and quality improvement practitioner training - in addition to the opportunity to network across the Spire Hospitals and work collaboratively with other health care providers.